This 1969 photo shows James McCloughan, right, with a platoon interpreter in Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam. (Photo: Provided by James McCloughan / AP)

Washington — The White House announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to former U.S. Army combat medic James C. McCloughan of South Haven for “conspicuous gallantry” during the Vietnam War.

Trump will present McCloughan, a 71-year-old retired high school teacher, with the medal at the White House July 31 for “distinguished actions” during two days of close-combat fighting against enemy forces near Don Que, Vietnam, May 13-15, 1969. It will be the first Medal of Honor that Trump will present in his presidency.

The medal is the highest award for valor in action against an enemy force that can be presented to an individual of the armed forces.

“I’m very humbled, very humbled. And, of course -- as many individuals who are blessed to receive something like this -- I’m receiving it for all of my men,” McCloughan said in a Tuesday interview.

In a photo from Friday, June 9, 2017, former Army medic James McCloughan is interviewed in South Haven, Mich. An Army spokeswoman said Tuesday, June 13 that McCloughan, who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in May 1969 in Vietnam, will become the first person to be awarded the nation's highest military honor by President Donald Trump. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP)

Private First Class McCloughan saved the lives of 10 members of his American platoon, as well as a Vietnamese interpreter, all wounded over two days during the Battle of Nui Yon Hill on May 13-15, 1969, while he served with Company C, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 196th Infantry Brigade, American Division.

“McCloughan, then 23 years old, voluntarily risked his life on nine separate occasions to rescue wounded and disoriented comrades,” the White House wrote in a statement.

“He suffered wounds from shrapnel and small arms fire on three separate occasions, but refused medical evacuation to stay with his unit and continued to brave enemy fire to rescue, treat and defend wounded Americans.”

Former Army medic James McCloughan shows his Purple Heart during an interview in South Haven, Mich. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP)

McCloughan’s platoon leader, Lt. Randall J. Clark, recalled his role in the battle in a letter: “McCloughan had not slept, eaten or drank since the morning of May 13. After loading the medevac choppers, he collapsed.”

“Eighty-nine of us went into the battle, and 32 walked out," McCloughan said. "Twelve gave their lives, and one was missing in action and died later on, so 13 all told gave their lives. We had over 30-plus wounded. I saved 10 Americans and one Vietnamese, but who was counting, right?”

After the battle, Clark inquired about honoring McCloughan with the Distinguished Service Cross but was told it wasn’t awarded to privates first class, Clark wrote. McCloughan instead received the bronze Stars with “V” device for valor. He was discharged from the Army with the rank of Specialist 5.

Forty-seven years later, Defense Secretary Ash Carter recommended last October that McCloughan receive not the Distinguished Service Cross, but the Medal of Honor, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. military.

Typically, Medal of Honor recipients must be honored within five years of the act that justifies the award, so Congress in December included a provision in a defense spending bill that made McCloughan eligible for the medal. Michigan Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, and Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, sponsored the provision.

President Barack Obama signed the bill Dec. 23. The law waived the five-year period for McCloughan and made it possible for the president to award McCloughan the medal.-- eight years after the nomination process began.

Former Army medic James McCloughan shows photos of himself and fellow soldiers in Vietnam. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP)

McCloughan said he's still close with members of his platoon, who referred to him as “Doc.” He has reconnected with 20 of them in recent years.

"I think they are more excited than I am about this," he said. "Whether it be after the war or before the war, Jim McCloughan is Jim McCloughan because of the many, many many people who influenced me through my life, and I'm pleased that I can make them feel so good about being a part of this award."

McCloughan, who was drafted after graduating from Olivet College, returned home after Vietnam and taught psychology and sociology for 38 years at South Haven High School, where he also coached football, wrestling and baseball. He is married to Chérie McCloughan and has two sons, Jamie and Matt, a daughter, Kami, and a stepdaughter, Kara.

Stabenow said she is proud that McCloughan is finally getting his long-deserved recognition. "“We are forever grateful for then-Private First Class James McCloughan’s service to our country,” Stabenow said in a statement.

Peters, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, agreed: “James McCloughan risked his life to stay behind in the heat of battle and aid his fellow service members, He exemplified the values of honor, courage and comraderie that makes our military the finest in the world."

Upton called McCloughan an American hero. "When his fellow soldiers were in dire need, PFC McCloughan stepped up. His selfless actions saved lives,” Upton said. “It’s time he finally receives the recognition he duly earned on the battlefield all those years ago.”

