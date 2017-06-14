Friends and family view a bus outside the U.S. Detention and Deportation Center in Detroit, June 11, 2017. A mass immigration and deportation sweep and arrest of dozens of Chaldeans in southeastern Michigan by U.S. immigration officials prompted the protest outside the detention center. (Photo: Gus Burns / AP)

Chaldeans detained by immigration officials for deportation to Iraq should not be subject to double jeopardy — a second prosecution for the same offense — said a lawyer who has filed motions in Oakland County and federal courts to stop the removal of local residents from the United States.

Southfield criminal lawyer Clarence Dass, who is representing more than a dozen Iraqi Christians who were arrested this week, said all of the local residents who were detained in a sweep by immigration officials have committed crimes and paid their debt with prison time.

That’s why he filed an emergency request in federal court to suspend any deportation proceedings.

In another legal strategy, Dass also filed a motion in Oakland County Circuit Court to reopen the criminal cases of many of those who face deportation.

Because the cases occurred so long ago, no transcripts or audio are unavailable and therefore an appeal cannot be filed, Dass said. So he is requesting new trials, which are the right of those where transcripts are unavailable in cases, and the withdrawal of pleas.

“Everyone has committed a crime, received a punishment, and now we are punishing them a second time (by deporting them for the crime),” said Dass. “We have something called double jeopardy in this country — you can’t get punished for a crime a second time. Lots of these people have families now, businesses and children.”

Many of those who were arrested committed crimes more than 20 years ago, including felonies such as drug violations and financial offenses.

By deporting Chaldeans to Iraq, where they are a religious minority and face persecution in a war zone, “You are giving them a punishment that is worse they would have gotten for the crime,” Dass said.

Chaldean leaders and local attorneys are working to protect the 100 local Chaldeans who were arrested this week.

The mass arrests come in the wake of a U.S. agreement with Iraq to accept deportees without travel documents. Until this spring, Iraq had not taken deportees for seven years.

Federal immigration authorities have defended the arrests, saying all of those detained had been convicted of crimes and were subject to deportation.

“Each of these individuals received full and fair immigration proceedings, after which a federal immigration judge found them ineligible for any form of relief under U.S. law and ordered them removed,” Khaalid Walls, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman, said in a statement Monday.

KKozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tmZsY2