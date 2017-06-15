Oakland County native Matt Mika was in critical condition late Wednesday. (Photo: Tyson Foods)

Washington — The Oakland County native shot multiple times by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday during practice for a congressional baseball game remains in critical condition and will require additional surgeries, his family said Thursday.

Lobbyist Matt Mika, 38, was shot in his chest and arm, suffered massive trauma and is in the intensive care unit at George Washington University Hospital here.

While he requires assistance to breathe, Mika “has been alert, conscious and is communicating through notes,” the family said in a statement. He cannot receive visitors or accept gifts at the ICU, they noted.

“We truly appreciate the outpouring of support, love and prayers. Our family continues to be in shock, and we ask for privacy while we focus on Matt and his care,” the family said.

“We are grateful for the care he has received, from the first responders in the field to the world-class care here at the hospital. We understand he is lucky to be alive, and we owe it to these amazing individuals and Matt’s fighting spirit and grit. Additionally, we want to thank the Capitol Police for their heroic actions to stop the shooter before he could hurt even more people.”

Mika, who graduated from Southfield-Lathrup High School and Adrian College, is director of government relations in the Washington office of Tyson Foods, where he has worked for six years, according to the company.

Mika wasn’t scheduled to play in Thursday night’s game but was helping to coach the players with batting practice when the shooting began shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Michigan GOP Reps. Mike Bishop of Rochester, Jack Bergman of Watersmeet and John Moolenaar of Midland were also at Wednesday’s practice and were uninjured.

Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana remained in critical condition late Wednesday at MedStar Washington Hospital, and he will also require more surgeries, according to a hospital statement. Two Capitol Police officers were also injured in the shootout, as well as a congressional staffer.

Mika previously worked on Capitol Hill for two Michigan congressmen, former Rep. Dave Camp of Midland and Rep. Tim Walberg of Tipton.

His family has said baseball is Mika’s passion. He played baseball as well as football at Adrian, from which he graduated in 2001.

