Ann Arbor — In a move aimed at increasing low-income students’ ability to attend the University of Michigan, President Mark Schlissel announced a financial aid program Thursday that would make tuition free on the Ann Arbor campus for resident students whose families earn $65,000 a year or less.

In unveiling the Go Blue Guarantee, UM President Mark Schlissel said half of the families in Michigan would qualify.

“I’ve heard from far too many families throughout our state who don’t pursue a UM education because they feel they can’t afford it,” Schlissel said at Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting. “This innovative financial program is for ... every student in Michigan who dreams of a UM education, applies and is admitted.”

“We now guarantee those with the most need can afford a University of Michigan education,” Schlissel said.

“We want everyone in the state to know that a Michigan education is affordable for all Michigan residents,” added interim UM Provost Paul Courant.

The program needs to be approved by the regents, who were set Thursday to approve the school’s tuition rates for 2017-18.

Last year, UM raised tuition 3.9 percent, to $14,402 for in-state students on the Ann Arbor campus.

Several universities have already set tuition, including Oakland University which increased its average rate 3.74 percent for 2017-18, kicking off the season. Michigan State University will set on June 21 and Wayne State University on June 23.

