Bay City — Two students who allege they were sexually harassed by a Delta College professor have dropped their lawsuit against the school in exchange for $195,000.

The Bay City Times reports a judge signed an order in February to dismiss the lawsuit after an out-of-court settlement was reached with Emily Mason and MaCayla Jablonski.

The newspaper reports it obtained the settlement agreement and the financial sum through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The women sued the college and former professor Jonathan Fonville in July 2016. Delta College and Fonville maintain their innocence despite the settlement.

The women alleged Fonville interfered with their education and that he “created an intimidating, hostile and offensive sex-based educational environment.” They also alleged the school took inadequate measures to stop it.

