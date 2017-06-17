The family of Oakland County native Matt Mika said Saturday he has undergone additional surgery and that doctor’s expect a full recovery. (Photo: Tyson Foods)

The Oakland County native shot multiple times by a gunman Wednesday during practice for a congressional baseball game is improving, his family said Saturday.

In a statement the family of Matt Mika said he has undergone additional surgery and his doctors have reported positive results.

“We want to thank the team at George Washington University Hospital for their world-class care, and we continue to be grateful beyond words for the heroic actions of the U.S. Capitol Police this week,” the family said. “In addition, the positive thoughts, prayers and words of encouragement from across the nation have meant the world to Matt and to all of us.”

Mika, 38, suffered massive trauma after being shot in the chest and arm during the practice in northern Virginia for the annual game. Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the only lawmaker shot, was critically wounded in the attack.

Mika,who graduated from Southfield-Lathrup High School and Adrian College, is director of government relations in the Washington office of Tyson Foods, where he has worked for six years, according to the company.

The family said Mika will remain in the ICU through at least the weekend.

“He continues to communicate with us through notes, and even signed the game ball for the Congressional Baseball Game,” the family said.

At Thursday’s game played at National Park, a huge ovation came from the crowd, which swelled to a record 24,959, when Special Agent David Bailey, one of the Capitol Police officers injured in the attack threw out the first pitch. “ONE FAMILY,” proclaimed a sign in the crowd. The announcer’s mention of Scalise, the House majority whip, brought the masses to their feet.

“Matt especially valued the professionalism of the officers of the Capitol Police, and would appreciate contributions to the Capitol Police Memorial Fund, one of the designated charities at Thursday night’s ballgame,” the family’s statement said.

The family said that while they know there will be difficult and challenging days ahead for Mika and their family, “the physicians and specialists at Matt’s side expect a full recovery.”

“This will be our final update pending Matt’s discharge from the hospital. We again ask for your understanding and respect of our family’s privacy,” they concluded.

