Sam Stanisz is holding Chandler as James Rigato touches his paw. (Photo: Detroit Dog Rescue)

A puppy who received an outpouring of support after he survived an apparent botched neutering attempt has found a new home.

Chandler has been adopted by James Rigato and Sam Stanisz, said Kristina Rinaldi, executive director of Detroit Dog Rescue, on Monday. Rigato is the owner of Mabel Gray restaurant in Hazel Park.

“And just like that, the impossible was made possible” Rinaldi posted on her Facebook page. “Thank you to James Rigato and Sam Stanisz for adopting Chandler today. It melts my heart to see him with his big sister Oda the Doberman.”

Chandler is snuggling up to his "big sister," Oda the Doberman. Oda is Stanisz and Rigato's other dog. (Photo: Detroit Dog Rescue)

Detroit Dog Rescue took in the puppy, who was later named Chandler, after a passerby found him last month in a Detroit park, bleeding from a “festering hole” in his belly. At the time, Rinaldi said it was the worse case of genital mutilation the animal rescue had ever seen.

The then-5-week-old puppy had surgery and the public donated more than $22,000, exceeding a $15,000 goal to cover Chandler’s medical expenses, which included skin grafts and extra time in the ICU to recover.

In a Facebook live video by WXYZ TV (Channel 7) Monday, Rigato is seen welcoming a 14-pound Chandler outside of his new home. Rigato said he’s been a supporter of Detroit Dog Rescue.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “We’ve been thinking about adding a dog to our family and Chandler’s story came up... We do a lot of sharing and posting and donating on Facebook, but I think the real contribution is... to adopt and obviously rescue... You definitely want to rescue. Especially in the city of Detroit where you have so many opportunity for stories like Chandler’s. His story is about cruelty, but there are a lot of dogs that are neglected, abandoned. Litters of puppies that can’t be taken care of. Detroit Dog Rescue is amazing.”

Chandler still has scarring, but the scar tissue is starting to soften up, Rinaldi said.

“Thank you to everyone that believed, to the medical teams at (Oakland Veterinary Referral Services) and Greenfield Animal Hospital, to the media that told his story, his foster Danielle that helped him along, and the supporters that paved his journey,” Rinaldi wrote. “Everyone at Detroit Dog Rescue is happy tears today. We love you, little buddy. You’re healthy and you’re home. Go be great!”

