Buy Photo The indictment alleges six people participated in an alleged conspiracy that started in 2005 and included Dr. Jumana Nagarwala of Northville, who is accused of mutilating girls’ genitalia at the Burhani Medical Clinic in Livonia. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Two women were indicted Wednesday as the nation’s first female genital mutilation case grew to include alleged minor victims from Michigan.

In all, the new indictment filed in federal court alleges six girls were mutilated as part of a widening conspiracy that has raised awareness of a religious procedure practiced by members of a small Muslim sect.

The alleged victims include two previously disclosed 7-year-old girls from Minnesota and four girls from Michigan ages 8-12. Prosecutors have said the conspiracy could involve as many as 100 victims.

The indictment alleges six people participated in an alleged conspiracy that started in 2005 and included Dr. Jumana Nagarwala of Northville, who is accused of mutilating girls’ genitalia at the Burhani Medical Clinic in Livonia.

The clinic is owned by Dr. Fakhruddin Attar of Farmington Hills and run by wife Dr. Farida Attar. Nagarwala and the Attars previously were charged in the case alongside Farmington Hills resident Tahera Shafiq.

On Wednesday, two more people were accused of participating in the conspiracy. They are: Farida Arif and Fatema Dahodwala, both of Oakland County.

They are scheduled to appear at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in federal court.

Nagarwala and the Attars previously were accused of committing female genital mutilation, trying to cover up the crime and conspiring to cut girls as part of a procedure practiced by their religious and cultural community, the Dawoodi Bohra.

Locally, most members of the sect belong to the Anjuman-e-Najmi mosque in Farmington Hills.

Defense lawyers say the procedure performed on the girls was not female genital mutilation and that the government is overreaching.

Nagarwala’s lawyer has said the doctor merely removed mucous membrane from the girls’ genitalia, placed the material on gauze pads and gave it to their families for burial.

The Minnesota girls were brought to the clinic by mothers who wanted them to undergo a religious rite of passage, defense lawyers said.

The procedures were benign and legal, defense lawyers have said.

Prosecutors disagree.

“Their pants and underwear were removed ... and Dr. Nagarwala approached with a sharp tool to cut their genitals,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Woodward said during a previous court hearing.

Defense lawyers also have attacked the government’s evidence, including grainy, dark FBI surveillance footage shot outside the Livonia clinic.

The indictment describes a key date in the alleged conspiracy in May 2015.

On May 30, prosecutors say Farida Attar arrived at her husband’s clinic so Nagarwala could perform female genital mutilation on an approximately 7-year-old girl. The girl arrived with Arif, prosecutors allege.

More than a year later, Nagarwala allegedly mutilated another girl from Michigan, who was approximately seven years old, according to the indictment. The details are vague – prosecutors say the alleged mutilation happened between June and September 2016 and that Dahodwala caused the girl to undergo the illegal procedure.

The alleged conspiracy continued this year.

On Feb. 3, federal prosecutors allege two 7-year-old Minnesota girls were brought to Metro Detroit suffered illegal genital mutilation at the Livonia clinic.

One girl told the FBI that Nagarwala “pinched” her on the “place (where) she goes pee,’ ” and a subsequent medical examinations showed the girl’s genitals did not appear normal and a section had been altered or removed, according to a court filing. A doctor also observed scar tissue and small healing lacerations.

The second girl identified Nagarwala as the doctor she visited in Detroit and a subsequent medical exam showed the girl’s genitalia had a small incision and a small tear, according to a court filing.

Come back to www.detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2486

Twitter: @robertsnellnews

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sQwuD7