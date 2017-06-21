Buy Photo MSU trustees also approved a tuition increase in 2017-18: Resident freshmen and sophomores attending Michigan State University next year will pay 2.8 percent more more at the state’s largest public university. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

East Lansing — Michigan State University on Wednesday announced a new initiative that will freeze tuition for incoming freshmen in 2018-19 at 2017-18 rates to encourage students to take loads of 15 credit hours.

The initiative, known as Go Green, Go 15, is part of the 2017-18 budget that trustees approved, aimed at encouraging students to take a full load of classes both semesters and to keep the momentum throughout their college years to graduate in four years.

Officials say students who graduate in four years can reduce costs by up to $50,000, and free up time to study abroad and do internships.

“At MSU, we are creating tools and programs necessary to assist because we have the unwavering belief that every student admitted can succeed,” Provost June Pierce Youatt said in a statement.

The initiative comes during an era of annual tuition increases at public universities across the state, and students taking more than four years to graduate.

In addition to the initiative, MSU trustees also approved a tuition increase in 2017-18: Resident freshmen and sophomores attending Michigan State University next year will pay 2.8 percent more at the state’s largest public university, while costs for juniors and seniors will increase 3.8 percent, following approval by the board of trustees.

That means tuition will go up $482 for lower division students, and $543.25 for upper students.

For full-time resident freshmen, costs will increase to $14,596, up from $14,114 in tuition and fees last year.

“It’s annoying,” said MSU senior Austin Wellette-Hunsucker before the vote. “I find it unreasonable how high (tuition) is.”

MSU’s initiative comes days after the University of Michigan also increased tuition and announced a financial aid program that will make tuition free for resident undergraduate students whose families earn $65,000 a year or less.

Most of the public universities have also increased tuition for 2017-18. Wayne State University sets tuition on Friday.

