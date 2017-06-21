Flint Michigan Bishop International Airport. (Photo: Charles V. Tines, The Detroit Ne)

Bishop International Airport in Flint has been evacuated because of an incident, officials said.

They also said in a post on the airport’s Facebook page that an airport police officer has been injured.

“All passengers are safe and are being evacuated at this time,” the message said. “We will release more information as we have it.”

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said a significant security event occurred Wednesday at the airport and officials have told her a person of interest in the incident is in custody.

On Twitter, Michigan State Police say the officer is in critical condition and the FBI was leading the investigation.

A witness says a man was led away in handcuffs by police. The man had a husky build and a ‘blank’ look on his face.

Cherie Carpenter of tells Flint TV station WJRT she saw the attacker’s face Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. She was awaiting a flight to Texas to see her new grandchild.

Carpenter described the man in custody as appearing “blank, just totally blank.”

She and another witness say they saw the airport officer bleeding from his neck. Authorities say the officer is in critical condition.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

“The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,” Brown said. “I said they need to get him a towel.”

Officials are urging travelers to check with their airlines for potential cancellations or delays.

Weaver also said as a precaution, Flint Police has stationed officers around Flint City Hall until further notice.

She said City Hall remains open for business, but with heightened security.

“Right now we are still awaiting more information about the situation at Bishop Airport this morning,” Weaver said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with all of our law enforcement officers who work to service and protect us each and every day.

I want the public to know that several agencies are involved and working to ensure the situation is under control. However, at this time we are taking extra precautions just to be safe.”

Associated Press contributed

