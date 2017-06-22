Ftouhi (Photo: Facebook)

A Tunisian national in federal detention for allegedly stabbing a police officer at Bishop International Airport spit on a law enforcement officer before entering court on Wednesday and was required to wear a mask during the hearing, authorities say.

According to court officials, Amor Ftouhi allegedly spit on an officer “at some point” before he got to the federal courthouse in Flint and was brought inside the hearing with a mask on his face.

Ftouhi, 50, who has been living in Montreal, made his appearance in U.S. District Court in Flint before U.S. Judge Magistrate Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis on a charge of violence at an international airport, a 20-year felony.

According to an audio tape of the hearing, Ftouhi had been a truck driver as recently as two weeks ago and is married with three children. An official with pretrial services said Ftouhi speaks limited English and is fluent in French. He was born in Tunisia and has citizenship there and in Canada.

Ftouhi has lived in Canada for 10 years but his wife and three children live in Tunisia. He reported no mental or health issues.

At one point during Wednesday’s hearing, Davis can be heard saying, “Why don’t we take a quick break if I could speak to the marshal?” and later saying “We are going to proceed as is.”

Davis ordered Ftouhi detained and appointed an attorney from the public defender’s office to represent him. His detention hearing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Flint.

Meanwhile, Montreal police spokesman Benoit Boiselle said officers with the department were assisting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a search of an apartment in the city Wednesday after the FBI requested the investigation. A number of police officers stood guard outside of the apartment building in the east end of Montreal, on Bélair St. in St-Michel borough.

Canadian TV footage showed police escorting at least one person from the Montreal building.

A landlord there said Ftouhi was a model tenant. Luciano Piazza said Ftouhi has lived in the building for six years and is married with children.

“I never had any problems with him … I’m really surprised,” Piazza said.

Ftouhi is accused of attacking Lt. Jeff Neville, who was in full uniform, before 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, stabbing him in the neck with a 12-inch knife with a green handle and a black serrated blade marked “Amazon Jungle Survival Knife.” Authorities say Neville fought off his attacker for a minute as other police assisted in subduing the suspect.

The FBI said it would investigate the attack as an “act of terrorism.”

Witnesses say Ftouhi,’s face was “totally blank” when he stabbed the police officer Wednesday morning yelled “Allahu Akbar,” which means “God is great” in Arabic, authorities said.

According to authorities, Ftouhi continued yelling “Allah” after the stabbing.

“He further exclaimed something similar to ‘You have killed people in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die,’ ” said FBI Special Agent Thomas Sondgeroth in an affidavit.

After he was in custody, Ftouhi allegedly asked an enforcement officer why he didn’t kill him, according to Sondgeroth.

Neville was originally listed in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable Wednesday afternoon and was in “satisfactory condition” after surgery, according to authorities.

