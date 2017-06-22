Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson was ordered Thursday to stand trial on two counts of sexual assault. (Photo: Al Goldis / Associated Press)

Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson was ordered Thursday to stand trial on two counts of sexual assault.

Robertson, 19, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Meridian Township apartment on April 9. The alleged victim testified Thursday during a preliminary examination before 55th District Court Judge Thomas Boyd in Ingham County.

Robertson is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He faces an arraignment in 30th Circuit Court in July, but one of his attorneys, David Rosenberg, says that hearing might be waived. He was arraigned in April on the charges.

Ordered to wear a tether as part of his bond conditions, the judge turned down Robertson’s attorney’s request to remove the tether so he could start attending a junior college next month in Mississippi.

Robertson was dismissed from the MSU football team after charges were announced.

The woman who is accusing Robertson took the stand Thursday during the preliminary hearing.

The woman, who is 20 years old, alleges Robertson walked her to a second-floor apartment and then followed her into her bedroom once inside the apartment.

Prosecutors say Robertson tried to force a kiss on her and attempted to pull her pants down.

The woman said he touched her private area and then engage in unwanted sexual penetration with his finger.

A conviction on third-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

