Volinia Township — Authorities have released more details about the death of a boy following an accident on a farm in southwestern Michigan.

The Cass County sheriff’s office says the 6-year-old boy was riding in the bucket of a skid steer loader Wednesday at a farm in Volinia Township when he fell out. He was partially run over by the equipment, which was being used for landscaping work.

A skid steer typically is a wheeled vehicle that can be used with a large bucket or other tools on the front.

The boy was taken to a hospital, but later died. The sheriff’s department didn’t release his name, but WLKM-FM reports an obituary identifies him as Holden High.

The sheriff’s office says two other children were with him at the time of the accident.

