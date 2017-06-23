Officer Jeff Neville, who was stabbed on the second floor of the Bishop International Airport on Wednesday, is recovering at Hurley Hospital and is expected to be released as early as Sunday.

Authorities say Amor M. Ftouhi, a Tunisian national with dual citizenship in Canada, entered the airport at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday, carrying a red duffel bag and a dark satchel bag. About 18 minutes later, he went up an escalator to the second level of the airport, heading to a restaurant.

At 9:37 a.m., Ftouhi left the restaurant with both bags and entered a second-floor restroom. A minute later, he exited the restroom without either bag, pulled out a knife and attacked Neville, yelling “Allahu akbar.”

Doctors from Hurley Medical Center in Flint spoke to the media on Friday saying the officer had a hemorrhage on the way to the hospital at around 9:56 a.m.

“He suffered a large laceration of the right side of his neck. There were methods in place…we called damage control to minimize hemorrhage and the effects of hemorrhage,” Dr. Donald Scholten said.

Scholten was the officer’s surgeon and said they entered the operating room with a special team assembled at 10:06 a.m.

“It was a 12-inch length laceration that extended from the Adam’s apple, around the neck to the back of his neck,” Scholten said. “Fortunately, there was no injury to the main blood vessel or his airways.”

During the surgery, Scholten said he had to resuscitate Neville after controlling the hemorrhage.

The procedure took nearly two hours and Neville spent 36 hours in the neurocare unit under observation. He received over 50 stitches and officials said he could be released after the weekend. He’s expected to fully recover within eight weeks.

“Officer Neville was calm and... understood the situation he was in. He continued to make good progress,” Scholten said.

Doctors said the attacker missed Neville’s main blood vessel to the brain by millimeters, but he is alert and awake. He has not yet regained the ability to chew because of swelling.

