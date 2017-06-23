Buy Photo Former MSU gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar arrives in court for another hearing on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Photo: Kim Kozlowski / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Holt — Larry Nassar, the renowned osteopathic physician at MSU and lead physician for USA Gymnastics entered 55th District Court Friday with the possibility of facing three trials this year, and possibly a fourth, for alleged sexually assault of young athletes and possession of child pornography.

After six other females testified during a preliminary hearing held over two previous days, the last female was called by prosecutors in the courthouse near Lansing on Friday.

District Court Judge Donald L. Allen Jr. will decide whether to ordered Nassar to stand trial and face 15 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for behavior during medical treatments of gymnasts.

The charges stem from some females who came forward starting in September when allegations emerged against Nassar for treating injured female athletes with a procedure that involved him digitally penetrating them without a glove, lubricant or consent.

Of the seven females testifying during the proceedings, three are minors and one recently turned 18.

All who testified were anonymous with the exception of Rachael Denhollander, who was among the first woman to speak publicly and spawned some to come forward, too.

If Nassar is ordered to stand trial, it will be his third.

Nassar also faces a pretrial hearing on Aug. 7, and trial on Aug. 14, for federal charges of possession and receipt of child pornography.

Nassar will also stand trial Oct. 23 on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person younger than 13.

Meanwhile, a preliminary hearing commences June 30 in Eaton County, possibly resulting in a fourth trial.

Nassar's cases involves only a handful of women who have come forward. More than 100 women have filed civil lawsuits against him, and 100 have filed complaints with MSU police.

