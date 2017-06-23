File photo (Photo: Cedar Point)

Police said they arrested 13 people — including six from Metro Detroit — for a brawl between hundreds of people on the grounds of the Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near the Cedar Point Commons, a complex that houses many of the park’s employees, Sandusky Police Detective Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz said Friday.

He said it’s not clear what started the fight, but police estimated it involved hundreds of people.

“Officers kept saying it was a very large crowd,” Youskievicz said. “We have no verification on the size whatsoever, but estimates were 200-plus. There were fights breaking out everywhere.”

The park’s police department responded to the fight when it broke out, but called Sandusky police and Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to help control the crowd, officials said.

Cedar Point, which boasts being the “Roller Coaster Capital of the World,” is on Lake Erie in Sandusky, Ohio, about 120 miles from Detroit and 65 miles west of Cleveland.

Youskievicz said no injuries were reported, even though a few belligerents struck some of the police officers and one even tried to take a cop’s service weapon.

Sandusky police said among those arrested were:

■ Kainan Kordero-Kendrick Reed, 20, of Clinton Township.

■ Justin Eddie-Marquez Brooks, 21, of Detroit.

■ Jakari Willis, 19, of Oak Park.

■ Russell Lee Donahue, 22, of Detroit.

■ Roshown Baker, 18, of Detroit.

■ Angel Barnes, 18, of Harper Woods.

The six were arrested on charges of either rioting, disorderly conduct or resisting arrest or some combination of the charges, according to authorities. Under Ohio law, rioting, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest are all misdemeanors.

Youskievicz said more arrests in the incident could come if Cedar Point police authorities are able to identify other individuals who were involved.

Cedar Point is owned and operated by Cedar Fair L.P., which has 11 amusement parks in the U.S., including Knott’s Berry Farm in California and Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Pennsylvania.

