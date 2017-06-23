Former Michigan congressional aide Matt Mika, left, received a baseball jersey Friday (June 23) from Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth. Mika was one of five people shot at an early morning June 14 Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo: George Washington University Hospital)

The condition of an Oakland County native shot multiple times last week while volunteering at a congressional baseball practice is improving, hospital officials reported Friday.

Matt Mika, 38, is now in good condition and out of the intensive care unit at the George Washington University Hospital, Susan Griffiths, a spokeswoman for the hospital said in a released statement.

The lobbyist for Tyson Foods is expected to make a full recovery after being shot multiple times in the chest and arm by a gunman who opened fire June 14 during the Republican team practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Authorities identified the gunman as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, who died of wounds sustained during a shootout with police.

Mika, an avid baseball fan, also was visited Thursday by Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth, the hospital said.

News of Mika’s upgraded condition comes after friends launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for his medical expenses. As of Friday evening, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $58,000.

Mika had been expected to remain in the intensive care unit through the weekend following an additional surgery late last week.

Others injured in the shooting included GOP Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, two Capitol Police officers and a congressional staffer.

Mika graduated from Southfield-Lathrup High School and Adrian College. He is director of government relations in the Washington office of Tyson Foods, where he has worked for six years. He also previously worked on Capitol Hill for U.S. Reps. Dave Camp of Midland and Tim Walberg of Tipton.

Mika’s family has said he values the actions of the Capitol Police officers who returned fire and would appreciate contributions to the Capitol Police Memorial Fund, one of the charities for which Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game raised money.

