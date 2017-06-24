Greg Brown checks the mail at his home in Beaver Township, Mich., after heavy rains led to flooding. (Photo: Tori Schneider / The Bay City Times)

Midland, Mich. — Flood warnings remained posted on some rivers in central Michigan, which are above flood stage after intense storms.

State police posted photos Saturday of a marine services team helping families evacuate in boats in Midland County. The National Weather Service says the Tittabawassee River should go below flood stage by Monday.

MSP Marine Services Team working in Midland County. The team is helping families evacuate from their flooded homes. pic.twitter.com/z9Oxfb3Ow1 — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) June 24, 2017

The Chippewa River could stay above flood stage until Tuesday. The Saginaw River is also affected.

Lt. Gov. Brain Calley declared disasters in Midland and Isabella counties on Friday, a step that makes state aid available in the recovery efforts. Hundreds of homes, businesses and other structures have been affected.

A kayaker makes their way through floodwaters down Nine Mile Road following heavy rains in Beaver Township. (Photo: Tori Schneider / The Bay City Times)

Mount Pleasant High School is serving as a shelter. Isabella County Road Commission manager Tony Casali described Blanchard Road as a “major blowout.”

Duck decoys float in front of a house surrounded by floodwaters in Beaver Township. (Photo: Tori Schneider / The Bay City Times)

