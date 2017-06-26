Lt. Jeff Neville (Photo: Facebook)

The police officer stabbed during an attack at Bishop International Airport last week has been discharged from the hospital.

Lt. Jeff Neville, an airport officer was release Monday from Hurley Medical Center, according a hospital spokeswoman.

Neville, 49, was said to be within a few millimeters away from being stabbed to death on Wednesday when Amor M. Ftouhi, a 49-year-old Tunisian national with dual citizenship in Canada, repeatedly struck him with a 12-inch knife, narrowly missing a main blood vessel to the brain.

During the attack, officials said Ftouhi yelled “Allahu Akbar,” which means “God is great” in Arabic. Ftouhi also referenced killings in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Neville fought off his attacker as other police officers subdued the suspect.

During a news conference last week, doctors said Neville was expected to fully recover within eight weeks.

Authorities have not said why Ftouhi left Canada for the United States on June 16, traveling to Flint’s airport where he attacked Neville, who was in uniform and on duty.

Ftouhi remains in federal custody on a charge of violence at an international airport, a 20-year felony. He is due to return to court in Flint on Wednesday for a detention hearing.

