Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University has approved a 3.9 percent tuition increase for the 2017-18 school year.

The Ypsilanti school announced Tuesday its Board of Regents approved an increase of $474 this fall for undergraduate students taking 30 credits a year. A freshman taking that many credits will pay $12,594 in tuition and fees.

The tuition increase is below an in-state cap instituted by the state Legislature.

Eastern officials said the budget for the upcoming year includes $55.5 million in university-sponsored financial aid — a $2.3 million increase over last year.

The school also announced that it has reached contract agreements with the UAW Professional/Technical Union and the EMU Chapter of the Command Officers Association of Michigan-Sergeants Unit.

Both include salary increases at various points in the multi-year pacts.

Most of the state’s 15 public universities have set tuition for the coming school year. Resident freshmen and sophomores at Michigan State will pay 2.8 percent more; costs for juniors and seniors will increase 3.8 percent.

Tuition at the University of Michigan will rise 2.9 percent, while Ferris State University goes up 3.7 percent. Central Michigan University will set its tuition Thursday.

