A 48-year-old Monroe County woman was charged with attempted murder and arson for allegedly tying the wrists of her son, locking him in a car and setting the trunk on fire Tuesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said

The woman and the 11-year-old boy were taken to ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital for evaluation before the mother was transported to Monroe County Jail. Her son has been released from the hospital.

The boy’s father, a 50-year-old Frenchtown Township man, called the sheriff’s dispatch at 11:28 a.m., saying his wife may have harmed the boy. Deputies found a 2014 Ford Focus unoccupied at the Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle Township with smoke coming from the passenger area.

Deputies later found the mother and son speaking to a Roselawn employee, who untied the boy’s hands.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman allegedly had tied her son’s wrists, locked him in the car and set fire to the trunk. The boy attempted to free himself while she attempted to set fire to the passenger seat using gasoline. She then freed her son.

The Monroe County Fire Investigation Team continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Preadmore at (734) 240-7719 or (734) 240-7530.

