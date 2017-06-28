In this photo taken June 25, 2017, people in a boat motor away from a minivan that became stuck after it was driven into floodwater near the intersection of West Michigan and South Center in Michigan's Saginaw County. (Photo: Jeff Schrier / AP)

Gladwin — A fourth mid-Michigan county has declared a state of emergency following recent flooding.

MLive.com reports Gladwin County’s board Chairman Terry Walters issued the declaration Tuesday, stating that the county has “sustained a widespread damage to public infrastructure and private property caused by flooding.”

Walters cited several roads that were left impassable due to damage along with numerous residents reporting flooded basements.

Isabella, Bay and Midland counties previously declared states of emergency to ensure they’re eligible for state and federal relief funds.

Michigan’s Lt. Gov. Brian Calley on Friday declared a state of disaster in Isabella and Midland counties after severe weather led to widespread damage and flooding. The declaration provides state resources to assist local response and recovery efforts.

