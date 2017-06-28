Rick Snyder (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP)

Motorists wanting to wait in their homes while their vehicles warm up in the driveway can do so legally under legislation Gov. Rick Snyder signed Wednesday.

House Bill 4215, sponsored by state Rep. Holly Hughes, amends a state law prohibiting Michiganians from leaving a car or truck running unattended on private property. It also repeals the rule within the administrative code that was adopted by many local units of government. The bill is one of five Snyder signed Wednesday.

The plan was prompted by Roseville resident Nick Taylor, who received a $125 ticket for leaving his car unattended in the driveway in early January.

Not everyone has been in favor of the measure. Last month Rep. John Chirkun, D-Roseville, expressed concern that it would be an open invitation for car thieves.

Snyder also signed Wednesday House Bill 4013, which would allow motorists to show electronic proof of vehicle registration when requested of a law enforcement officer.

“As technology continues to rapidly evolve, it’s important that our state’s laws adapt to these changes,” Snyder said in a statement Wednesday. “Allowing motorists to present vehicle registration to a law enforcement officer electronically is a common sense move that makes life easier for Michiganders.”

Synder signed three additional bills:

■House Bill 4082 requires the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to notify the township supervisor and primary emergency contact prior to conducting a planned burn.

■House Bill 4286 changes the current process for adding counties to intercounty drainage districts. The bill also creates an alternative process for the revision of drainage district boundaries.

■Senate Bill 239 amends Public Act 12 of 1925 to clarify that a portion of state trunkline highway in Alger County was properly abandoned by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

