2017 Great Race stops in Ypsilanti
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Team Hagerty Green Dragon with driver Jonathan Klinger
Buy Photo
Team Hagerty Green Dragon with driver Jonathan Klinger and navigator Davin Reckon head into Ypsilanti's Depot Town in their 1917 Peerless for an overnight stop during The Hemmings Motor News 2017 Great Race from Jacksonville, Florida to Traverse City, Michigan, on June 29, 2017  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Great Race contestants turn into Depot Town, with the
Buy Photo
Great Race contestants turn into Depot Town, with the Ypsilanti water tower in the background, for a night's stop during 2017 Great Race.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Gracie with driver Jeff Breault and navigator
Buy Photo
Team Gracie with driver Jeff Breault and navigator Mark Keeny pull their 1936 Packard 120B Convertible Coupe into Depot Town in Ypsilanti.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Hagerty Green Dragon with driver Jonathan Klinger
Buy Photo
Team Hagerty Green Dragon with driver Jonathan Klinger and navigator Davin Reckon head into Ypsilanti's Depot Town in their 1917 Peerless.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Wandering Troubadours of Finland with driver Jerome
Buy Photo
Team Wandering Troubadours of Finland with driver Jerome Reinan and navigator Chris Brugardt get escorted by Finland fans as they pull into Depot Town in their 1918 American LaFrance Speedster.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Hemmings Motor News with driver Jim Menneto and
Buy Photo
Team Hemmings Motor News with driver Jim Menneto and navigator Mari Paris in their 1932 Ford Speedster pull into Depot Town for the night.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Collins and Stephens with driver Jim "This Guy"
Buy Photo
Team Collins and Stephens with driver Jim "This Guy" Collins and Craig "That Guy" Stephens pull their unique 1960 Fiat Multiple in Depot Town for the night.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Barnie, hahaha, with driver Tom Hopper and navigator
Buy Photo
Team Barnie, hahaha, with driver Tom Hopper and navigator Bob Sellenriek pull their 1964 Gold Galaxie police car into Depot Town for the night.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Hagerty Fury with driver Shelbie Buchanan and
Buy Photo
Team Hagerty Fury with driver Shelbie Buchanan and navigator Ashleigh Powell pull their 1960 Plymouth Fury into Depot Town for the night.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team American Driving Museum with driver Alec Carlson
Buy Photo
Team American Driving Museum with driver Alec Carlson and navigator Dale Van Ingen pull their 1959 Edsel 2 door into Depot Town.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ypsilanti residents get a rare treat cruising right
Buy Photo
Ypsilanti residents get a rare treat cruising right through Depot Town during a night stop in the Great Race.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A group of "Rosie the Riveters" pose for pictures during
Buy Photo
A group of "Rosie the Riveters" pose for pictures during the nostalgic car race going through Depot Town in Ypsilanti.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Aluma with driver Neil Myerscough and navigator
Buy Photo
Team Aluma with driver Neil Myerscough and navigator Shanna Chatraw in their 1960 Studebaker Hawk.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Great Race contestants turn into Depot Town, with the
Buy Photo
Great Race contestants turn into Depot Town, with the Ypsilanti water tower in the background, for a night's stop in the race.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Retube Co. with driver Edward Obermyer and navigator
Buy Photo
Team Retube Co. with driver Edward Obermyer and navigator Eric Fayard in their 1963 Jaguar E-Type.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Vinfillment with driver Richard Fredette and navigator
Buy Photo
Team Vinfillment with driver Richard Fredette and navigator Jim Caudle in their 1930 Ford Roadster.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Graf and Bell with driver Curtis Graf and navigator
Buy Photo
Team Graf and Bell with driver Curtis Graf and navigator Wayne Bell in their 1932 Ford Roadster.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Restoration Supply Company with driver Howard
Buy Photo
Team Restoration Supply Company with driver Howard Sharp and navigator Doug Sharp in their 1916 Hudson Hillclimber.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Wandering Troubadours of Finland with driver Jerome
Buy Photo
Team Wandering Troubadours of Finland with driver Jerome Reinan and navigator Chris Brugardt get escorted by Finland fans as they pull into Depot Town.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ypsilanti — For 34 years, the Great Race has been crisscrossing the country in a rally that gets old cars out of garages and onto the byways of America.

    This year’s race started in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, stopped through Ypsilanti’s Depot Town on Thursday and will end in Traverse City on Sunday.

    “People in Michigan and the Midwest love old cars,” said Jeff Stumb, director of the Great Race since 2011. “It’s just natural to come to these historic old cities like Ypsilanti with a bunch of old cars. It makes for the most unique events in all motor sports.”

    Nine international teams comprising 121 cars are competing in the time, speed and distance race. Each vehicle has a driver and a navigator, with only a manual clock, their speedometers covered, a map and pencil.

    It’s not about which car finishes first. If the contestants follow the plotted map driving the speed limit, calculating their miles per hour, they should make it to the final checkpoint in Traverse City at a specific time. The one closest to that time wins.

    Post by daniel.mears.90.

    “It’s like golf, the one with the lowest score wins. It’s about who’s the most accurate,” said Stumb. “The one who drives the speed the most accurate, who makes the turns the most accurate, who stays on time. We measure it out before hand and make secret checkpoints so we know where they should be at any given time.”

    It’s $5,500 per car to enter along withtravel expenses. Participants compete for the prize money of $158,750. The first-place winner gets $50,000; the remaining money is divided among the others.

    Curtis Graf is the only man to have taken part in every race since 1983 and is traveling in car No. 2. He has won the race once and his navigator, Wayne Bell has won five times.

    “We get to see this great country. I feel like I’ve seen it all,” said Graf, 74.

    Participants since 2006, Gary and Jean Ann Martin from Simpsonville, Kentucky, drive a blue 1964 Chevy Nova. So far, they are in the top 10.

    “It’s going so smoothly,” Gary Martin said. “It’s been great and so beautiful.”

    As navigator, Jean Ann Martin said the best part of the Great Race is the people.

    “Our fellow Great Racers are family and our arrival at each event is like a reunion. Yes, it’s stressful, but it’s something amazing we’ll always remember,” she said.

    Each car must be older than a 1972 model year. The older the vehicle, the better age-factor adjustment the team will receive during scoring.

    The oldest vehicles ever to compete were a 1907 Renault and a 1914 Ford Model T in 2012. Both finished the race. In 2011, a 1911 Velie won the Great Race.

    “There are a couple 1960 Hudson and since we are at the (auto museum in Ypsilanti) ; it’s pretty fitting,” Stumb said.

    Last year’s first place winners were G.R. Pike and Bobby Hadskey driving a 1916 Hudson Indy Racer. They took home $40,000.

    Not every car makes it to the end of the race. A few dropped out on the way to Michigan, but it’s common for cars to break down and for drivers to get tired, Stumb said.

    The race has traversed over 3 million miles.

    “One of things that makes us strongest in Ypsilanti is our heritage,” said Ypsilanti Mayor Amanda Edmonds. “Not only that we continue ... to celebrate that automotive history in this region, but what makes us strong is that we use that rooting to carry us into the future.”

    The area is rich with automotive references that drive tourism, she said.

    The former Ford Motor Co. Willow Run Bomber Plant nearby now holds a cargo airport and museum and has been selected as the site for proving grounds for autonomous vehicles by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The American Center for Mobility will be one of 10 facilities designated to foster self-driving auto innovations.

    “… To recognize that industry and our community’s contribution to the war effort and the other part of the facility is being made into the American Center for Mobility, an investment in connected vehicles of the future,” Edmonds said.

    srahal@detroitnews.com

    (313) 222-1855

    Twitter: @SarahRahal_

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2upJiOm