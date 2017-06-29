Oil pipeline operator Enbridge tows their autonomous underwater vehicle toward the Mackinac Bridge and west to inspect their controversial Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette on Thursday, June 29, 2017, called for the development of a “specific and definite timetable” to close Enbridge Energy Co.’s aging Line 5 dual pipelines under the Straits of Mackinac. (Photo: John L. Russell / Detroit News file photo)

Lansing — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette on Thursday called for the development of a “specific and definite timetable” to close Enbridge Energy Inc.’s aging Line 5 dual pipelines under the Straits of Mackinac.

Schuette’s comments came as his office, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Natural Resources and Agency for Energy released a long-awaited Line 5 alternatives assessment conducted for the state by an independent contractor.

The 337-page report states the 64-year-old Line 5 could operate indefinitely, but Schuette said he “strongly” disagreed. One alternative, he said, would be to construct a tunnel under the straits that could serve a similar function but allow for continuous visual inspection while creating infrastructure and construction jobs.

“The safety and security of our Great Lakes is etched in the DNA of every Michigan resident, and the final decision on Line 5 needs to include a discussion with those that rely on propane for heating their homes, and depend on the pipeline for employment,” Schuette said in a statement. “One thing is certain: the next steps we take should be for the long term protection of the Great Lakes.”

In a morning conference call with reporters, Enbridge officials said Line 5 is in “outstanding condition” after more than 60 years in service because of the firm’s “rigorous maintenance.” The company noted that hydro tests found the integrity of the pipelines to be “fit for service.”

“The reliability of our pipeline systems is our top priority,” said John Gauderman, the director of operations in the Chicago office. “Enbridge’s maintenance schedule on Line 5 exceeds federal requirements to meet our goal of protecting Michigan’s environment. ... We intend to keep it that way.”

The 645-mile Line 5 was built in 1953 and runs from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Canada. It transports up to 540,000 barrels a day of light crude oil and natural gas liquids. It splits into two 20-inch pipelines as it travels about 4.5 miles across the Straits of Mackinac 250 feet under water.

The analysis by Calgary-based Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems Inc. looked at the existing straits crossing, remote sites for an alternative pipeline, alternatives near the straits and abandoning Line 5. The firm also analyzed health risks, safety risks and environmental risks.

Dynamic Risk concluded the remote alternatives would prove more costly than options near the straits, including the construction of a 30-inch diameter trench crossing and a 30-inch diameter tunnel crossing.

The tunnel crossing would cost about $153 million, but operating costs would be about the same as the current pipeline and result in “negligible risk” to the economy and environment, according to the report. Building a tunnel or trench would be projected to generate 400 to 1,800 near-term jobs.

The state has scheduled four public information sessions where residents can react to the report.

The first is a July 6 meeting at Holt High School where Dynamic Risk representatives will explain the company’s analysis of alternatives and answer questions. The session begins at 5 p.m. and will be livestreamed.

The others are scheduled for:

■ July 24, 8 a.m.: Holt High School, 5885 Holt Road, Holt

■July 24, 6 p.m.: Hagerty Center at Northwestern Michigan College, 715 East Front St.

■July 25, 6 p.m.: Little Bear East Arena, 275 Marquette St., St. Ignace

Gauderman said the report is “bound to be lengthy so it’s going to take us some time to fully review it” before commenting on specific details. But “we believe the work that went into the report and the findings are important in laying out the next steps in the process the state created to review Line 5,” he said.

Gauderman wouldn’t address specific alternatives, including the eventual closing of the line, but emphasized “Enbridge has supported the public process of the drafting of the report from the beginning and we look forward to continuing our engagement in the process as it moves forward.”

Pending closure of Line 5, Schuette said the Michigan Legislature should enact a statute to prohibit heavy crude oil and tar sands from being transported through the Straits of Mackinac. Both are already prohibited under an agreement between the state and Enbridge, which transports light crude, light synthetic crude and natural gas liquids through the pipeline.

Schuette did not propose a timeline himself, but he said any comprehensive plan to close Line 5 should be based on science, technology and common sense. He said propane processing must be available to help Upper Peninsula residents heat their homes and said any closure should protect the energy industry.

He also called for creation of the Michigan Pipeline Authority, which he said could be patterned after the Mackinac Bridge Authority. The authority, appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate, would work toward the decommissioning of Line 5 and provide recommendations to the Federal Pipeline Safety Authority.

Enbridge maintains the dual pipeline remains safe despite its age. The Canadian energy company this month conducted pressure tests and said the results indicate Line 5 remains “fit for service.”

The state last week canceled a separate Line 5 risk analysis study, citing an undisclosed conflict of interest by an employee of the company hired to perform the assessment. The Det Norske Veritas staffer had worked on another project for Enbridge after working on what was supposed to be an independent risk analysis for the state.

Gauderman said Enbridge officials “did not know the composition of the DNV team working on the state of Michigan report, nor should we have known.”

“Further, we did not request any specific person to perform work on our separate contracts,” he said. “The assignment of work was dictated solely by DNV.”

