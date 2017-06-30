Larry Nassar (Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP/Getty Images)

Charlotte — Larry Nassar is scheduled to walk into another courtroom Friday for a hearing involving charges of sexually assaulting young gymnasts during medical treatments, possibly leading to a fourth trial.

The former Michigan State University physician will face 13 charges and three alleged victims stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred at Gedderts’ Twistars USA, a gymnastics club in Diamondale, a village near Lansing in Eaton County.

The charges against Nassar, who was also lead physician for USA Gymnastics, include criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, along with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Among the three alleged victims who will testify is Victim A, a minor who has testified in a hearing that concluded last week in Ingham County. In that case, a judge ordered Nassar to stand trial on 17 counts of criminal sexual conduct. No date was set.

Nassar, 53, also faces a pretrial hearing on Aug. 7 and trial on Aug. 14 for federal charges of possession and receipt of child pornography.

He will stand trial Oct. 23 on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person younger than 13 in a separate case.

Nassar's cases involve a handful of women who have come forward. More than 100 women have filed civil lawsuits against him and 100 have filed complaints with MSU police.

Nassar was fired from MSU after he was accused in civil lawsuits of abusing dozens of female gymnasts and other athletes while treating them for sports-related injuries. He also has lost his license to practice medicine for three years.

