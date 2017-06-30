Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Officials for the city of Monroe have issued a boil water advisory for parts of the community.

The city’s water department found E.coli in the water supply within the area along LaPlaisance Road and south of Hull Road to the south end of Bolles Harbor, officials said.

Residents in that area should boil water before consuming it.

No other service areas are affected, they also said.

The city estimates it will have the problem fixed by Saturday.

E.Coli is a bacteria found in the intestines of mammals that can cause illness.

