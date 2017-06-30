The Michigan Lottery is offering players a Golden Ticket instant scratch-off game where someone could win a $1 billion. (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

Who needs Willy Wonka?

The Michigan Lottery is offering players a Golden Ticket instant scratch-off game where someone could win a $1 billion.

Officials said it’s the first time time the lottery has offered a game with a $1 billion prize.

Each ticket for the game costs $10 and will go on sale starting Monday.

Tickets offer players 20 chances to instantly win prizes that range from $10 to $1 million, the lottery said.

Players also can enter codes from non-winning tickets for a chance to win one of 15 trips for two to Las Vegas as well as the opportunity to play the Billion Dollar Challenge and a chance to win up to $1 billion, according to a statement.

The trips includes hotel accommodations for four days and three nights, round-trip airfare for two, in addition to ground transportation between the Las Vegas airport and hotel as well as $1,000 spending money.

To enter, log on to MichiganLottery.com/GoldenTicket.

Second chance drawings are scheduled to take place Aug.3, Aug. 31, Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 30.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state. Last year, lottery players won nearly $817 million in instant games.

