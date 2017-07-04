Amor M. Ftouhi, the suspect at the center of a possible terrorism attack at Flint’s Bishop International Airport. (Photo: Photo courtesy of the FBI.)

Flint – The 49-year-old suspect accused in the stabbing of a police officer last month at Bishop International Airport is due back in court Wednesday.

Amor M. Ftouhi, a 49-year-old Tunisian national who resides in Montreal, is being held by federal authorities on a charge of violence at an international airport, which is punishable by up to 20 years behind bars.

Ftouhi is accused of stabbing Bishop airport police Lt. Jeff Neville with a 12-inch knife.

A witness said Ftouhi walked up to the airport police officer, yelled “Allahu Akbar,” pulled out a knife, stabbed the officer in the neck and said, ‘You have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die,’ ” according to the federal criminal complaint against Ftouhi.

He has not been arraigned.

The suspect allegedly carried out the attack at 9:38 a.m. June 21, nearly an hour after he entered the airport carrying a red duffel and a dark satchel.

He entered a second-floor restroom, then left without the two bags seconds before he attacked the police officer, authorities said.

The wounded officer has been released from the hospital. Ftouhi also allegedly asked another officer who came to the assistance of Neville and subdued Ftouhi why the officer did not kill him, according to the federal complaint.

Federal authorities say Ftouhi acted alone and that the suspect “wanted to identify” an international airport to carry out his attack but officials declined to say what made him pick Flint.

Ftouhi is believed by authorities to have traveled to the United States legally from Canada on June 16 through Lake Champlain, New York, and then entered Michigan on June 18.

The suspect allegedly unsuccessfully tried to buy a firearm in the United States. Ftouhi is a married father of three and worked as a trucker until two weeks ago.

He has lived in Canada for the past decade.

Jennifer Chambers contributed.

