Huntington Woods — The city’s Independence Day Parade Monday was a Yankee Doodle dandy.

“My favorite part is the gathering of the whole community,” said resident Peggy Jo. “It’s so special and so heart-warming.”

She said she’s been coming to every one of the city’s annual Fourth of July parades for as long as she can remember.

She was also was among the thousands of Metro Detroiters at events across the region that showed the Spirit of ‘76 was alive and well.

Peggy Jo wouldn’t give her full name or her age. She was decked out in red, white and blue for the occasion.

Friends and family joined her to watch Huntington Woods’ parade at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The group had put out a picnic table on a front lawn that was within shouting distance of the parade’s starting point, the corner of York and Salem roads, near Woodward Avenue and 11 Mile Road.

“The camaraderie is so special and how everyone comes together for community events,” she said. “I love to see all of the kids, the people, the bands and the horses.

“I look forward to this every year,” she said. “I don’t go away this time of year because it’s so much fun being a part of it.”

Thousands gathered for the city’s parade, which snaked along tree-lined side streets. Residents, their families and friends watched from either campus chairs, blankets on the grass or the sidewalk as the procession passed by them.

America’s 13 British colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4th 241 years ago and a new nation — the United States — was born.

Congress made the day a federal holiday in 1870 and it became a paid holiday for federal workers in 1941.

Since then, the day has become intertwined with fireworks, barbecues, carnivals and parades.

Elsewhere in Metro Detroit, an estimated 20,000 were expected to pack downtown Northville for its annual Independence Day parade.

Located about 30 miles north and west of Detroit, Northville is a city that covers 2.2 square miles and has about 6,000 residents. The community straddles 8 Mile Road and half of it sits in Wayne County while the other is in Oakland County.

And even though Northville didn’t officially become a city until the 50s, it’s had a Fourth of July parade for more than 130 years.

This year’s parade theme is an “All-Star Salute to the USA!”

Jessica Striegle, executive director of the Northville Community Foundation, said the parade’s organizing committee selects the theme at the beginning of the year and leave its interpretation up to the procession’s participants.

The foundation has organized the parade, which marches down Northville’s Main Street, for 19 years.

New for this year’s parade are a fly-over by two U.S. military A-10 anti-tank fighter jets and Rory the Detroit Lions’ mascot, Striegle said.

She said this year’s parade features about a 130 entries, which includes floats, marching bands, classic cars and groups. The parade usually lasts about an hour, Striegle said.

Back at the Huntington Woods parade, Eric Flynn was with his family watching it go by the corner of Nadine Avenue and Hendrie Boulevard.

He said he and his wife, Julie and their oldest son, Hudson, 3, moved to the city from Ferndale about three years ago and haven’t missed a Huntington Woods July 4th parade yet. This year, however, they brought the newest member of the family with them — 3-month-old Harlow.

“It’s her first Fourth of July,” Flynn, 39, said.

“It’s also my birthday today. I’m patriotic and I like to celebrate the Fourth.”

He said his favorite part of the parade is watching the kids enjoy it.

“Being a parent now, that’s what I like,” Flynn said. “Seeing their reactions and how much they love it when people on the floats throw candy to them.”

