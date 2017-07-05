Swimmers and sunbathers crowd on beach at Grand Haven State Park. (Photo: Chris Farina, Detroit News file)

Authorities had to close and evacuate Grand Haven State Park Monday night week because of a series of brawls.

Owned and managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the 48-acre park is located on the shores of Lake Michigan where the lake and the Grand River meet in the city of Grand Haven. Grand Haven is about 200 miles northwest of Detroit and about 12 miles south of Muskegon.

Police said the park had to be evacuated Monday night because a number of fights broke out among a crowd of about 300 people. Campers at the state park were allowed to remain, and the park reopened to all Tuesday.

“No injuries to civilians, park personnel or police officers have been reported,” said Lt. Joseph Boyle of the city of Grand Haven’s Public Safety Department.

He said officers with his department received a call just before 7 p.m. Monday from the park’s staff to provide medical assistance to a 16-year-old who was unconscious because she consumed too much alcohol.

“During the time our officers were responding to the medical emergency, a couple of skirmishes broke out and it became very heated,” Boyle said. “Eight to 10 fights broke out in a crowd of about 300 people.”

He said his department had four or five police officers at the scene who tried to break up the fights.

The officers were outnumbered and asked for backup from Michigan State Police, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the police department from the neighboring city of North Shores, Boyle said.

After additional police officers arrived, state park officials opted to close the park and not allow anyone else to enter and police began escorting people out, he said.

Police didn’t make any arrests, official said.

He said officers didn’t have any complainants and “alcohol was a huge factor.”

“Our position was we had four or five officers down there with a group of 300 people was there going to be more harm than good to put someone in handcuffs and start a full-blown riot,” Boyle said. “Tensions were high and we tried to cool the situation the best we could.”

