Lansing – Authors of a new report analyzing potential alternatives to Enbridge Energy Inc.’s 64-year-old dual pipelines running beneath the Straits of Mackinac will present their findings at a Thursday public hearing in mid-Michigan.

The 337-page preliminary report from Dynamic Risk Assessment Inc. of Calgary identified several “feasible” alternatives to aging Line 5 pipeline, which splits in two as it carries light crude oil and natural gas liquids about 4.5 miles through the turbulent straits connecting Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

The firm will present its data and take questions beginning at Holt High School, 5885 Holt Road in Holt, beginning at 5 p.m. Three additional “feedback sessions” are expected later this month in Holt, Traverse City and St. Ignace during the 30-day public comment period.

Dynamic Risk officials is not recommending any of the alternatives they analyzed, but the firm reported that moving the pipelines into a tunnel beneath or trench on the bottom of the straits would be among the cheapest options and reduce risks of a potential spill.

The independent report was prepared for the state using money Enbridge set aside in an escrow account. When finalized, it is expected to inform future state decisions about the dual pipeline.

Attorney General Bill Schuette said last week the state should develop a “definite timetable” to close Line 5, but the Michigan Chamber of Commerce said calls for closure “ignores the facts” and could disrupt an important source of energy transmission. Environmental activists have long pushed for a quick shutdown.

With a rambunctious crowed expected at Thursday’s hearing, state officials are reminding the public that no weapons, noisemakers or signs will be allowed at the event. Large bags will be subject to search by security. Speakers will have three minutes to make comments on a first-serve, first-serve basis.

Public comments on the alternatives assessment report can also be submitted online through MIPetroleumPipelines.com or by mail to the Michigan Agency for Energy, Attn: Line 5 Pipeline Study, P.O. Box 30221, 7109 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing, MI, 48917.

The state last month canceled a separate Line 5 risk analysis study, citing an undisclosed conflict of interest by an employee of the firm hired to perform the assessment. The Det Norske Veritas staffer had worked on another project for Enbridge after working on what was supposed to be an independent analysis for the state.

