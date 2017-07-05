Dr. Jerry Siudara, left, with attorney Michael Harrison, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in wife Betty’s death. (Photo: John L. Russell / Associated Press)

Cheboygan — When the wife of a small town doctor died from a drug overdose in 2014, it appeared to be a suicide.

But authorities began to hear troubling whispers.

They learned Jerry and Betty Siudara had been fighting over his affair with another woman, and he had filed for divorce the day before the overdose, according to police reports.

They also learned he had given his wife the drugs even though she had tried to kill herself in a similar fashion 13 months earlier, the reports showed. And one of his two earlier wives had committed suicide in Warren in 1976.

Siudara, 76, an obstetrician-gynecologist, was eventually charged with first-degree murder and, in a plea bargain, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter. In May, he was sentenced to five months in county jail.

But, like the river that runs through town, the case has split the rustic resort community on Lake Huron, 15 miles from the Mackinac Bridge.

Some residents said Siudara got off too lightly. They said the doctor, by cheating on his wife, had driven her to the brink of suicide and then gave her the means to finish the deed.

“A lot of people used to think he walked on water,” said resident Mindy Brown. “They don’t think so anymore.”

But others said Siudara never should have been charged in the first place.

They said Betty, 60, was a long-troubled soul who had taken the drugs voluntarily. Even the local medical examiner had ruled the death a suicide.

When Siudara was sentenced in Cheboygan County Circuit Court, 30 supporters sat behind the doctor. Another 20 wrote letters to the judge asking for leniency.

“Oh, my God, do you have an hour and a half?” Siudara’s brother, Bud, said when asked what he thought about the case. “Not since Jesus Christ has a person been in jail for a crime that was never committed.”

Interviews, court hearings and a review of police and court records by The Detroit News reveal a tawdry cautionary tale replete with money, desperation, assaults and mental illness.

A couple who seemed to be living an idyllic life in an idyllic community wasn’t free from enough heartbreak to fill a Great Lake, observers said.

“There’s not going to be a day Dr. Siudara will walk the streets where people (won’t think about the crime),” defense attorney Michael Harrison said during the sentencing. “That’s something he will have to live with.”

Funny doctor, prickly wife

The Siudaras had contrasting personalities.

He was Doc Jerry, outgoing, funny, even flirtatious, the rare physician who never seemed in a hurry to usher patients out the door, acquaintances said. Decades later they still recalled his small kindnesses.

Betty, who managed the medical practice, could be prickly and impatient, they said. When she called a local pharmacy about a bill, workers avoided talking to her, quickly handing the phone to their boss, the pharmacist testified during Siudara’s preliminary exam.

Jerry and Betty began dating — sailing and scuba-diving along the chain of rivers and lakes amid the rolling farmland. They both had pilot licenses, once landing a sea plane on a frozen lake in Canada.

But once they were married in 1986, Betty lost her taste for adventure, a friend told police. She preferred to stay in their two-story house that sat between a lake and golf course. The couple, who raised twin boys, quickly grew apart.

“We led different lives,” Jerry told a Cheboygan funeral director after his wife’s death, according to Michigan State Police reports. “She did her thing, and I did mine.”

At some point, Jerry began seeking companionship from other women.

A woman whose two sons were delivered by Siudara later had an affair with him from 2000-06, she told police. She said they took trips on his sailboat.

In June 2012, Siudara began dating a woman he met at the Duncan Bay Boat Club, where they both had boats, according to state police reports. Lisa Lemans, 51, of Petoskey, is vice chairwoman of the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Two months later, somebody told Lemans there was a woman on her boat screaming about something, Lemans testified during Siudara’s preliminary exam. It turned out to be Betty.

Later in August, Betty walked onto Lemans’ boat late at night, looking for her husband, who was there, Lemans testified during Siudara’s preliminary exam. Lemans told her to leave, which she did after the police were called.

Later that night, between midnight and 1 a.m., Lemans said she was walking on the dock when she was confronted by a seemingly drunk Betty who yelled and pulled her hair. Lemans filed for a personal protection order.

“These were events that were not good. You block them out,” Lemans said when she couldn’t remember something during her testimony.

Despite the confrontations, Lemans and Siudara continued to date and in 2013 she moved her boat next to his at the boat club, she said. They saw each other five days a week.

‘A ticking time bomb’

Meanwhile, Betty’s behavior grew increasingly erratic.

Doctors said she suffered from depression, paranoia and a bipolar disorder, which was aggravated by her drinking.

In 2012, she pointed a rifle at a son after he entered the home, according to the sheriff’s office report. When he then locked her in a breezeway between the house and garage, she fired a shot to break the glass in a door.

While awaiting sentencing for the assault, she was charged with driving under the influence, records show. Placed on probation for the assault in April 2013, she violated it a month later by drinking and, a month after that, by breaking open an ankle device that monitors alcohol use.

In jail after one of the violations, she spoke to herself in gibberish and took off all her clothes, her probation officer testified. She was sent to the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital.

“She was a ticking time bomb at times,” Betty’s sister, Jenny Karl, told police.

In July 2013, the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the Siudara home, which was a common occurrence, police said. Betty frequently called during fights with a son or over her husband’s cheating.

This time the caller hung up without saying anything. A deputy who responded to the call discovered Betty unconscious on a bed in an upstairs bedroom.

Betty, who had taken five pills each of Vicodin and Xanax, told Dr. John Begos she had been upset about her husband’s affair, but wasn’t suicidal, Begos testified during the preliminary exam.

“She said she was committed to fixing the relationship and continue marital counseling,” Begos said.

During the turmoil that was the Siudaras’ marriage, they were frequently encouraged by friends and relatives to get a divorce.

Betty demurred, giving various reasons: her faith, all the time she had invested in the marriage, that she had to take care of her “babies,” who were adults by then, her acquaintances told police.

Jerry filed for divorce in August 2014 after his wife began selling the couple’s stocks and investments, and bought a home downstate, according to the filing. The couple had put all their finances and property in Betty’s name because doctors are vulnerable to lawsuits.

Jerry’s version of events

On Aug. 27, the day after the divorce filing, Jerry laid out Betty’s medication on a workbench in the garage, the usual place she found them, he later told police. It was six pills each of Vicodin, Xanax and Ambien for anxiety, chronic back pain and to help her sleep.

After the earlier overdose, he normally dispensed the pills one at a time, but he was going away for the Labor Day weekend, sailing to St. Ignace with Lemans, he told police.

He hoped to be gone by the time Betty found the medication because she would probably realize what they represented. That’s exactly what happened as she found the pills and the couple did “the usual arguing,” he later told a state trooper.

Jerry continued doing the family bills and, after Betty went upstairs around 11 a.m., he followed an hour later to ask about an expense, he told police. Finding her motionless on the bed, he wondered if it was one of her frequent ploys to get him to stay home.

“As he describes it, she will play dead on the bed,” state police Sgt. Mark Tamlyn wrote in a report. “Other times she threatens herself with a flipped-open knife.”

Siudara jiggled his wife’s body and felt her pulse, which was slow. He called 911 and began doing CPR. An ambulance took her to the hospital, where she died three days later. She never regained consciousness.

Blood tests showed she had taken the pills and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.14, nearly twice the legal driving limit, according to medical records. All the alcohol in the house was locked in a crate in the garage, but police found a nearly empty half gallon bottle of Captain Morgan spiced rum in a small refrigerator in a son’s room, according to the state police reports.

When the family’s dog groomer saw an ambulance in front of the home, she called to ask what happened.

“Hello, is this a good-looking blonde, my groomer, calling me?” answered Jerry, the groomer later told police.

Betty wasn’t Jerry’s first wife to kill herself.

In the 1970s he was a doctor at the former Bi-County Hospital in Warren, where he met and married a nurse, according to police.

In 1976, Patricia Siudara died from carbon monoxide poisoning after running two Corvettes in the garage of their home in Warren, according to the Warren police report. She was 33 and had two children from an earlier marriage, ages 10 and 9.

The couple began to argue after the first year of marriage, but it wasn’t clear if the disagreements were a factor in the suicide, said police.

The path to the plea deal

Three days after the death, Cheboygan County Prosecutor Daryl Vizina asked the state police to take another look at the apparent suicide.

Vizina had heard tales of Jerry’s cheating, his filing for divorce and his dispensing of drugs after the first suicide attempt, according to the state police reports.

But it already was too late to do an autopsy. Dr. Carl Hawkins, the Emmet County medical examiner, had released the body after ruling the death a suicide, and Jerry promptly had it cremated, the reports showed.

Without an autopsy, authorities couldn’t rule out other possible causes of Betty’s death, like heart disease, a pulmonary embolism, a spinal cord injury, Hawkins testified during a the preliminary exam. If the case went to trial, they couldn’t prove conclusively drugs had killed her.

After a 19-month investigation, Siudara was charged in 2016 with second-degree murder, which later was boosted to first-degree. Authorities said he didn’t want to split the couple’s wealth, which included $1.1 million in cash reserves and a trust account, and wanted to receive $500,000 in life insurance.

“He’s moving on either way (with a divorce or his wife’s death),” said Sgt. Richard Rule, the state police detective who handled the case. “But, if she dies, he gets $500,000 and all those assets.”

During the preliminary exam, prosecutors hoped to bolster their case with experts such as Dr. Carl Christensen, a clinical associate professor of psychiatry and ob-gyn at Wayne State who also is a director of a drug and alcohol rehab clinic for women.

Christensen was going to testify how dangerous it was for Siudara to prescribe the drugs to an addict, and how the medication contributed to his wife’s death, Vizina told the judge during the preliminary exam.

But Harrison objected, saying Christensen wasn’t a forensic pathologist so he wasn’t qualified to explain what caused the death.

During his questioning of Harrison and Vizina, Judge James Erhart seemed to be leaning toward the defense. He took Harrison’s motion to exclude the testimony under advisement and, before he made a ruling, Vizina eventually proposed the plea bargain and Siudara accepted it.

The prosecutor said he was hamstrung by the lack of an autopsy and the fact Betty had taken the drugs voluntarily. Harrison said his client just wanted to get the case over with.

“I don’t know if it’s complete justice for Elizabeth Siudara,” Vizina said. “But at least we have accountability.”

