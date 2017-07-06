The Ypsilanti school recently announced the launch of a bachelor’s degree in religious studies. (Photo: EMU)

Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University says increased student interest and growth in the study of religion, history and philosophy have spurred a new degree program.

The Ypsilanti school recently announced the launch of a bachelor’s degree in religious studies. Officials say the university’s governing body approved creating the major in recognition of religion’s increasing diversity in the United States as well as its global strength and prominence in conflicts.

The school says in a release the interdisciplinary program aims to provide greater understanding of the world’s religions and integrate humanistic and social scientific approaches. It will require 30 credit hours and includes what officials call a “capstone experience” — a research project, internship or something else designed by the student.

The university hasn’t determined when the program will start.

