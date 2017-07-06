Judge Kurtis T. Wilder of the Michigan Court of Appeals at the GOP watch party at Heroes in Waterford Township in this file photo from November 8, 2016. Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kurtis T. Wilder has been honored by the Association of Black Judges of Michigan with its “Honorable Harold Hood Award,” state court officials announced Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News file photo)

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kurtis T. Wilder has been honored by the Association of Black Judges of Michigan with its “Honorable Harold Hood Award,” state court officials announced Thursday.

“I am thrilled to see Justice Wilder honored for his contributions to the legal field,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen J. Markman. “He is an outstanding jurist who has spent decades serving the people of Michigan at every level of the judiciary. In addition to being recognized by these organizations, his work is also highly respected and distinguished across the state. Justice Wilder is an inspiration for all who strive to ensure a fair and just judiciary.”

Gov. Rick Snyder appointed Wilder to the Michigan Supreme Court in May to replace retired Justice Robert P. Young Jr. Wilder spent nearly 20 years as a judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals and previously was a trial judge in Washtenaw County.

The “Honorable Harold Hood Award” was presented to Wilder by 46th District Court Judge Debra Nance, the outgoing president of the Association of Black Judges of Michigan.

The award is named in honor of the late Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Harold Hood of Detroit, who founded the ABJM in 1979. The award was established in Hood’s name two years after he retired as chief judge pro tem of the Michigan Courts of Appeals. The honor is bestowed upon a member who “exemplifies integrity and dedication to equal justice.”

Hood died in 2015 of leukemia at the age of 84.

Wilder also has been inducted into the Michigan Chronicle’s “Men of Excellence” Class of 2017. A ceremony was held last week to recognize the honorees.

For the past decade, the Men of Excellence celebration has honored 50 African-American men who demonstrate exceptional achievement and public service while inspiring others.

