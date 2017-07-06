Ann Arbor — A diabetes and obesity researcher has been chosen as director of the University of Michigan’s A. Alfred Taubman Medical Research Institute.

Charles Burant replaces Eva Feldman, who had led the institute since it was founded in 2007 with a gift from the late philanthropist A. Alfred Taubman, who died in 2015. Burant began his new role July 1.

Burant is the Robert C. and Veronica Atkins Professor of Metabolism endowed chair, and a professor of internal medicine in the department of metabolism, endocrinology and diabetes. He also is a professor of molecular and integrative physiology in the UM Medical School and the UM schools of Public Health and Kinesiology.

Burant is director of the Michigan Metabolomics and Obesity Center, which provides infrastructure and expertise for researchers across the country to do research in metabolism, obesity and diabetes.

Feldman, 65, announced last month she would step down as director of the institute. During her tenure, the institute developed new drugs, surgeries and therapies for diseases such as adult and childhood cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and, Feldman’s research interest, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uNXgcY