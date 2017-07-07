Buy Photo Demonstrators chant and call for an immediate shut-down of Enbridge's Line Five pipeline that runs under the Straits of Mackinac before a public hearing on Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Holt High School. A giant puppet that was supposed to be Attorney General Bill Schuette was part of the demonstration. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Holt — There is a small chance but serious risk of an oil spill from a 64-year-old dual pipeline running beneath the Straits of Mackinac, according to analysts contracted by the state of Michigan to assess potential energy delivery alternatives.

James Mihell, an engineer with Dynamic Risk Assessment Inc., said Thursday there is a 1 in 60 probability of failure between now and 2053 for the section of Enbridge Energy Inc.’s Line 5 pipeline that runs through turbulent waters connecting lakes Huron and Michigan.

That amounts to cumulative odds of 1.6 percent over the next 35 years, Mihell said during a late evening question-and-answer session during a public hearing on an alternatives analysis report prepared by his Calgary-based firm and released last week.

Environmental activists earlier Thursday accused Dynamic Risk of underestimating the potential of a spill, arguing the report “is the oil industry’s version of protecting the Great Lakes,” but Mihell disputed any suggestion the firm was low-balling or sugar-coating the risk.

“What we’re talking about are very significant consequences,” he said.

The report detailed threats that could increase the failure probability of the existing straits section of Line 5 — including mechanical damage, weather and incorrect operations — but concluded the passage of time was not a major risk itself.

While authors did not recommend any particular course of action by the state, they described several “feasible” alternatives to the 4.5-mile straits section of the pipeline, including construction of a new trench or tunnel crossing at the same location.

Enbridge, which has consistently defended the integrity of the pipeline, said Thursday the report confirms that Line 5 “could safely operate well into the foreseeable future.” The straits section transports up to 540,000 barrels a day of light crude oil and natural gas liquids.

“What is important to note is that the alternatives analysis report found that time has had no bearing on the condition of the pipe,” Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said in a statement. “Enbridge’s inspection, monitoring and modernization efforts continue to help Line 5 in the Straits operate safely and reliably.”

The most dominant threat to the pipeline, researchers said, is the risk of “anchor hooking” caused by the inadvertent deployment of anchors by ships traveling through the straits. Water flow around the pipeline and stress due to unsupported span lengths were deemed smaller risks that increased marginally through 2053.

In-line inspections performed for Enbridge and shared with the research team show “there is no evidence of any external corrosion” on either of the dual pipelines, Mihell said.

A single spill could affect roughly 20 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, according to Dynamic Risk, primarily affecting Cheboygan, Emmet and Mackinac counties. Neighboring counties of Chippewa, Charlevoix and Presque Isle could also be affected, according to modeling by the researchers.

Activists with a group called Oil & Water Don’t Mix contend the report underplays the potential impact of a spill, pointing to modeling by researchers at the University of Michigan suggesting more than 700 miles of shoreline on lakes Huron and Michigan could be vulnerable if the pipeline ruptures.

But the lead researcher on that report, U-M hydrodynamics expert David Schwab, praised the Dynamic Risk team on Thursday night, suggesting their findings were “adding to the ammunition the state has to shut down the pipeline.”

“You didn’t candy-coat it,” he said.

A spill or rupture could carry total economic costs of between $100 million and $200 million, including environmental damages, according to the report.

The straits analysis evaluated the impact of a full-bore rupture in one of the 20-inch diameter pipelines or a 3-inch diameter leak that would release 2,600 barrels of oil within a 10 minute detection window or 4,500 barrels within 30 minutes. The models consider additional time for pump shutdown, valve closure and drainage time.

“$200 million for a light oil spill is a very large number, said Jack Ruitenbeek of H.J. Ruitenbeek Resource Consulting Limited, which worked with Dynamic Risk on the alternatives assessment report. “More than half of that is environmental damages. These are significant, significant damages.”

Line 5 safety skeptics point to the 2010 rupture of an Enbridge pipeline in Marshall that dumped more than a million gallons of heavy crude oil into the Kalamazoo River. Cleanup cost more than $1 billion, making it the most expensive inland oil spill in United States history.

The Kalamazoo River spill went undetected for 17 hours because control center staff mistakenly attributed the alarms as an indication of an incompletely filled pipeline, known as column separation, according to a 2012 federal accident report.

Column separation is the “Achilles heel” of any leak detection system in liquids pipelines, Mihell said, but it is not an issue for the straits section of Line 5.

“This is a section in pipeline that column separation cannot occur,” he said. “...So any alarm that gets triggered in this segment cannot be confused with a column separation event and therefore be misdiagnosed.”

The independent report was prepared for the state using money Enbridge set aside in an escrow account. When finalized, it is expected to inform future state decisions about the dual pipeline.

Attorney General Bill Schuette last week called for development of a timeline to eventually shut down or replace the straits pipeline, and activists are urging immediate action, but business groups say closure could jeopardize a key conduit for energy delivery in the region.

About 150 people attended Thursday’s 4.5-hour informational meeting at Holt High School, where many auditorium seats remained unfilled. It was the first of four sessions planned during a 30-day public comment period. Additional “feedback sessions” are scheduled for July 24 and 25 in Holt, Traverse City and St. Ignace.

Public comments can also be submitted online through MIPetroleumPipelines.com or by mail to the Michigan Agency for Energy, Attn: Line 5 Pipeline Study, P.O. Box 30221, 7109 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing, MI, 48917.

After the 30-day period concludes, the public will have another 15 days to reply to comments before a final version of the report is prepare for released, likely in the fall.

The state last month canceled a separate Line 5 risk analysis study, citing an undisclosed conflict of interest by an employee of the firm hired to perform the assessment. The Det Norske Veritas staffer had worked on another project for Enbridge after working on what was supposed to be an independent analysis for the state.

