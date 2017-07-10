A silver carp caught in a Chicago waterway on June 23 was 28 inches long. (Photo: Illinois Department of Natural Resources)

No silver or bighead Asian carp were observed during a two-week monitoring period triggered after an adult male silver carp was found nine miles from Lake Michigan last month, a coalition of agencies monitoring invasive Asian carp in waterways.

The capture on June 23 of an adult silver carp led to the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee’s Contingency Response Plan, which said Monday its search turned up no silver or bighead carp north of an electric border designed to keep carp out of the Great Lakes. The response plan is triggered when silver or bighead carps are found in unexpected places in the Chicago Area Waterway System.

“With the conclusion of the intensive monitoring event on July 7, barrier defense, removal and monitoring actions will continue to be guided by the 2017 Monitoring and Response Plan,” the coalition said Monday. “The plan includes two-weeks of additional intensive Asian carp monitoring in the waterway upstream of the electric dispersal barriers in September.”

Crews including the Fish and Wildlife Service, Army Corp of Engineers, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and commercial anglers, worked for 91 hours setting more than 43 miles of gill net and conducted daily electrofishing runs looking for carp. The Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee is a collaboration of 27 U.S. and Canadian federal, state, provincial and local agencies and organizations.

Kevin Irons, a board member of the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee, said they caught more than 20,000 fish in 13 miles and none were carp.

“It’s been eight years since we found our last carp ... we still don’t know how it got there, but we will know more in the coming weeks,” Irons said. He referred to the last time before the June catch of silver carp that the fish had been found.

But the news was met with skepticism by the Alliance for the Great Lakes.

“With today’s announcement that monitoring efforts have not turned up additional Asian carp north of the electric barrier, agencies appear to be breathing a sigh of relief,” the Alliance for the Great Lakes said. “We, and the Great Lakes region, are not.”

James Clift, policy director for the Michigan Environmental Council, said Monday that the finding of no additional carp doesn’t mean the threat is gone.

“The bottom line is that the lakes are vulnerable,” Clift said. “I think kicking them out is not enough and additional steps need to be taken.” . “It’s only a matter of time before they are in the Great Lakes. They have been shown to be very adaptive to different environments.”

The finding June 23 alarmed Michigan’s two Democratic senators, who are lead sponsors of the Senate version of the Stop Asian Carp Now Act that requires the Republican administration to release the study within seven days of the legislation’s approval. U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing called the carp finding a “wake-up call.”

Clift said the carp were brought into Alabama to eat catfish and were released during floods. Since then, they have moved up through Mississippi to the Upper Illinois River and Chicago Area Waterway System. The June finding was the second time since 2010 a live Asian carp was found beyond the barrier network.

The electric barrier is not a foolproof solution, he said. Fish are able to move through the electronic barrier if traffic is moving too quickly. Younger fish have more of a resistance to it than older fish.

To prevent the fish from entering the Great Lakes, Clift said a second barrier needs to be implemented until a long-term solution can be made.

“They need to continue heightened monitoring, but monitoring alone will just tell us when they get in. That’s not going to keep us safe,” he said.

