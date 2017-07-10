Buy Photo Tom Pleger, President of Lake Superior State University talks with The News in his office on Tuesday, June 2, 2015 at the Lake Suerior State University Campus in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Sault Ste. Marie — Lake Superior State University says its board of trustees has named Peter Mitchell its interim president following the death President Thomas Pleger.

Mitchell was president of Albion College from 1997-2007. Since then, he has operated a consulting company, Proactive Transition Management, that manages change and transitions for colleges and universities.

Board Chairman Jim Curran said Monday that Mitchell’s “success in enrollment, fundraising, and strategic planning are the skills needed to meet the challenges and opportunities facing our university.” During Mitchell’s tenure at Albion, it reached its highest enrollment ever, its endowment grew 61 percent to $197 million, and more than $70 million was raised and spent on campus facilities.

After Pleger, 48, died May 7 following brain surgery, the trustees appointed interim provost David Roland Finley to be acting president.

