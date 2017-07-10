Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar (Photo: Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images)

A plea agreement that calls for Dr. Larry Nassar to plead guilty to federal child pornography charges is sparking outrage among advocates for former teenage gymnasts who accuse the onetime Michigan State University physician of sexual assault.

John Manly — a California-based attorney who represents more than 90 women in a lawsuit that accuses Nassar of sexually assaulting them — said Monday the U.S. Attorney’s office officials recently met with nine of his clients who were gymnasts either on the national or Olympics teams.

While Nassar will still face three trials in state court involving scores of criminal sexual conduct charges, Manly said the federal authorities told the young women they wouldn’t prosecute Nassar on charges that he penetrated them without gloves, lubricant or consent under the guise of medical treatment.

Instead, a court document obtained by The Detroit News shows that Nassar is preparing this week to plead guilty to three federal child pornography charges.

“It’s staggering,” said Manly. “They promised these women he would get 25-60 years. To let him get away with this sends the message to them that (their allegations are) not that big of a deal. And frankly, my clients feel betrayed. When they told their stories to law enforcement, they trusted them. This is a breach of trust.”

It is especially reprehensible, Manly said, after the young women allegedly endured molestation in their rooms while competing during top gymnastics competitions. He said the FBI invested hundreds of thousands of dollars and hours around the world investigating Nassar, who was the team physician for USA Gymnastics during four Olympics.

“My view is that any young women he abused, especially when they were competing for our country, ought to have their day in court if they want it,” Manly said.

Nassar, 53, was indicted on three charges of child pornography and concealment of records in February, and initially pleaded not guilty. The charges emerged as authorities were investigating sexual assault allegations made against him in September.

Since then, more than 100 women have filed civil lawsuits against him and 100 women have filed complaints with MSU Police.

Some of those claims have resulted in scores of first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges being filed against Nassar, who faces three upcoming trials in state court.

A federal court document that emerged Friday shows Nassar is preparing this week to agree to plead guilty to the three charges of child pornography and concealment of records. An FBI agent testified in December that officials recovered more than 37,000 images and videos of children from a computer belonging to Nassar.

Under the deal, according to the document, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids agrees not to prosecute Nassar for conduct that allegedly occurred in his swimming pool in summer 2015 involving two minor children or for alleged sexual misconduct that happened during interstate or international travel between 2006 and 2012 involving two other children.

Rachael Denhollander, one of the first women to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual abuse, said on her Facebook page that the plea deal affects the federal investigation of all the gymnasts who allegedly were abused while traveling internationally, and all other charges related to the child pornography.

“That being said, while it doesn’t affect me directly, I am heartbroken for all these victims,” Denhollander wrote. “The number of children needed to make 37,000 images of child porn, the young girls videotaped by Nassar in his pool, and every elite and junior elite victimized while traveling internationally to compete. It’s a move of pure convenience, nothing more. Their voices should matter. This isn’t justice.”

Manly added that he hoped someone from the Department of Justice gets called before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee and has to answer questions.

The agreement, if formally filed and accepted, means there will be no scheduled August federal trial for Nassar.

Kaye Hooker, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Michigan, could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

