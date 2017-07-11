A Mexican immigrant with kidney failure being held in federal custody was released on bond Monday.

Edith Andrade-Jimenez was stopped by Lincoln Park police on June 27 during a traffic stop and taken into custody after failing to produce a driver’s license. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was called and she was transferred to Calhoun County, where she had been held since then.

Her attorney, Tamara French, said her family feared Andrade-Jimenez would die in custody without her medication.

“They say everything’s available, but it’s no hospital over there. It’s jail,” French said on Friday, referring to medical care in detention facilities.

French and case worker Mary Turner have been working with the American Civil Liberties Union and state Rep. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, to persuade Detroit ICE Director Rebecca Adducci to release Andrade-Jimenez. French said Andrade-Jimenez has been in the United States for 18 years and has a clean record.

Chang wrote an email to Adducci on Friday asking for Andrade-Jimenez to be released and on Monday, Chang’s office confirmed Andrade-Jimenez has been released on a $2,500 bond.

“I am glad that the judge released Ms. Andrade-Jimenez on bond because of her medical condition,” Chang said. “My office and several community advocates hope to work with the family to ensure that she gets the dialysis and treatment she needs.”

Chang’s office was not able to confirm Andrade-Jimenez’s condition or if she has received dialysis. She is at her Detroit home pending court hearings on her immigration case.

Turner said when Andrade-Jimenez’s daughter Elizabeth spoke to her mother on June 30, the center had put her on a strict vegan diet and she wasn’t getting her regular medicine. A few days later, another inmate called the daughter and said Andrade-Jimenez had been throwing up, had lost weight and had been taken to the lockup’s care unit, Turner said.

Chang included in her email that according to ICE’s detention standards, “Detainees shall have access to a continuum of health care services, including screening, prevention, health education, diagnosis and treatment.

“A detainee who is determined to require health care beyond facility resources shall be transferred in a timely manner to an appropriate facility,” Chang’s email said.

“It is critical that ICE follows their own agency standards for medical care for individuals while being detained,” Chang said.

ICE Assistant Field Office Director Todd Shanks could not immediately be reached Tuesday for comment. On Friday, when Chang’s office wrote her email about Andrade-Jimenez, he said the agency’s field medical coordinator was drafting a care plan.

“Ms. Andrade-Jimenez will most likely be provided a copy of the care plan which she may share with her attorney if she wishes. She is scheduled to be seen (Friday) by the site medical director to review lab work,” Shanks said Friday.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2u6KWYn