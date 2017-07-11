Galien Township — Authorities say a 7-year-old Indiana girl has died after being pulled from a swimming hole in rural southwestern Michigan.

The Berrien County sheriff’s department says Sadie Geigler of Michigan City was taken Monday night to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Rescuers had responded to a report of a drowning at a rural property in Galien Township, which is located near the Michigan-Indiana state line. Authorities say two other girls were swimming with her and tried unsuccessfully to help her. They weren’t injured.

The death is under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

