Grand Rapids — Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State University physician accused of sexually assaulting more than 100 gymnasts, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal child pornography charges.

Under a plea agreement, obtained Friday by The Detroit News, Nassar agreed to plead guilty to three charges including receipt and possession of child porn and destruction and concealment of records.

In return, federal authorities agreed not to prosecute him on allegations of child sex abuse involving four alleged victims.

Nassar downloaded numerous pornographic images of children and videos in 2004 and had possession of hard drives with thousands of images, according to the document.

But when he became aware law enforcement was investigating him in September, he paid a store $49 to wipe his computer and threw away several hard drives in a trash can, according to the document.

“The defendant then turned the wiped laptop over to his employer,” the document says. “Forensic analysis of the machine revealed that the defendant had completely wiped it of all content.”

Investigators recovered the hard drives from the trash can he had placed by the road for collection, and forensic analysis revealed thousands of images on two of the hard drives he had thrown away, the document says.

“The defendant is pleading guilty because he is guilty of the charges described above,” says the plea agreement, which was signed by Nassar on June 23 and one of his attorneys, Matt Newburg, on July 5.

The document shows the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids agrees not to further prosecute Nassar for conduct that allegedly occurred in his swimming pool during the summer 2015 involving two minor children or for alleged sexual misconduct that happened during interstate or international travel between 2006 and 2012 involving two other children.

The agreement means there will be no scheduled August federal trial for Nassar, who was also the team physician for USA Gymnastics during four Olympic Games. He remains in federal custody.

Nassar still faces three trials in state court involving scores of criminal sexual conduct charges.

Newburg and Shannon Smith, another attorney for Nassar, issued a statement after the doctor pleaded guilty to the federal child pornography charges.

“We have been asked how the federal plea affects the state cases,” the statement reads. “Dr. Nassar’s position on the state cases has not changed and we intend to proceed to trial. The plea today was negotiated only to resolve the federal charges.”

Women who have accused Nassar of sexually assaulting them blasted the plea agreement earlier this week, saying it allows him to escape the full consequences of his actions.

“It’s frustrating to know that justice for me is not going to happen, or for any of the other girls,” said Jeanette Antolin, 35, a former gymnast who alleges that Nassar sexually abused her during treatment starting when she was 15.

In December, an FBI agent testified that 37,000 images or videos of child pornography were found on Nassar’s property, including videos allegedly depicting Nassar in his swimming pool sexually assaulting young girls.

The agreement says Nassar understands the penalties for the charges to which he is pleading guilty — not less than five years and not more than 20 years on the charges of child porn receipt and not more than 20 years for the charges of child porn possession and destruction and concealment.

He also acknowledges he may be required to serve the sentences consecutively, pay mandatory restitution, lose his professional license and must register as a sex offender.

