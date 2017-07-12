DTE Energy lineman. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News file)

Some 7,000 homes and businesses in Metro Detroit are without power Wednesday morning, DTE Energy confirmed.

DTE Energy’s outage map shows five areas locally that have 500 to 1,500 customers without power, including Downriver, on Eureka and Beech Daly in Taylor; in Detroit, west of the John C. Lodge Freeway, north of West Grand Boulevard; just north of Grand River at the Southfield Freeway; north of West Seven Mile, at Greenfield, in Southfield (Lincoln at Greenfield); and in Royal Oak, south of 11 Mile, between Campbell and Stephenson.

Those outages show as owing to “equipment failure” on the DTE outage map.

“We did have some weather move through” overnight, said DTE spokeswoman Stephanie Beres. There was no immediate timeframe available for when customers would see power restored, Beres said.

Metro Detroit will have a flood watch go into effect Wednesday night, starting at 8 p.m. through 11 a.m. Thursday, said Jordan Dale, a National Weather Service meteorologist. The area could get one to two inches of rain, and there's the potential for certain parts of the region to get more than that.

Tuesday night, some spots in Metro Detroit, such as Waterford Township in Oakland County, received up to an inch of rainfall in a span of two hours, Dale said. The thunderstorms expected Wednesday evening are due to a "frontal boundary" that has pushed north into Michigan, which brings warm, moist air. Because that weather system is moving slowly, it will bring "repeated rounds of storms."

High temps on Wednesday will reach the upper 80s, and overnight lows will only fall to the mid 70s.

