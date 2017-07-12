Howell — Prosecutors have charged a man with second-degree murder in a May car crash that killed five people in Oceola Township, saying he was intoxicated and missed a stop sign.
The Livingston County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that Matthew Carrier, of Fenton, faces charges including five counts second-degree murder and operating while intoxicated causing death. He faces life in prison if convicted.
He was jailed ahead of a Wednesday hearing and didn’t have a lawyer on record.
Authorities say Carrier smashed into Albert Boswell’s vehicle May 9 in Livingston County. Two people in Carrier’s vehicle died. Three in the vehicle driven by Boswell died, including a probation agent who had been honored at a Corrections Department banquet that night.
The secretary of state’s office says neither driver had a valid driver’s licenses.
