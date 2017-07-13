The annual walk across the nearly 5-mile-long bridge is a tradition dating to 1958 and draws tens of thousands of participants. Usually, two lanes are reserved for walkers and two for vehicles. (Photo: John L. Russell / AP)

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is expected to discuss its recent decision to close the bridge to traffic for the annual Labor Day walk.

The panel is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Mackinac Island City Hall. It's being livestreamed.

“We know that many people are interested in the bridge walk and concerns regarding the closure, so we worked with the Michigan Department of Transportation to make access to that discussion available,” said Bob Sweeney, the authority’s executive secretary. “The walk is now about two months away, and we want to ensure everyone is aware of the change with plenty of time to plan.”

Unlike previous years, only buses for transporting walkers to the starting point and emergency services vehicles will be allowed on the bridge during the event. All other vehicle traffic will be stopped from 6:30 a.m. to noon while event participants are on the bridge.

The authority decided in May to make the change, citing safety and security recommendations by the Michigan State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“The authority felt it was left with the choice of closing the bridge to vehicle traffic during the event, or canceling this 60-year tradition,” Sweeney said. “Many in Michigan feel a real connection to the bridge, and the chance to walk across it is a special opportunity only available once each year.”

Every year, as many as 60,000 come to the Mackinac Bridge for the Annual Bridge Walk, held since 1958, the year after the bridge opened to traffic.

An estimated 9,000 vehicles cross the bridge during the event.

