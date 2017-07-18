Port Hope — Authorities say they’ve found the body of a kayaker whose disappearance in Lake Huron prompted a multi-day search.

The Huron County sheriff’s office says the body of 22-year-old Curtis Herbon of St. Clair Shores was found early Tuesday near Lighthouse County Park in Huron County. The department says his body was taken by boat to a marina and an autopsy is planned.

The search started Saturday after a 20-year-old kayaker from St. Clair Shores flagged down a motorist and reported that Herbon was missing. The man reported that both of their kayaks had been swamped and they ended up in the water. They weren’t wearing life jackets.

Waves and poor water quality made the search more difficult. Boats, a drone and sonar were used as part of the search effort.

