St. Joseph — Two people arrested after a loaded handgun was found inside a purse during a security screening at a county courthouse in southwestern Michigan have been sentenced to time behind bars.

The Herald- Palladium of St. Joseph reports 40-year-old Arnelda Jackson was ordered Monday to spend two years in prison followed by another 19 months to five years. He earlier pleaded guilty to charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His wife 37-year-old Molly Jackson was sentenced to four months in jail after earlier pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon.

Arnelda Jackson says he didn’t know his wife had the gun in her purse in May at the Berrien County courthouse. Molly Jackson said she’d forgotten it was there. The Jacksons are from Wyoming, near Grand Rapids.

