Lovily Kristine-Anwonette Johnson appears on a video monitor for her arraignment at Wyoming District Court on July 24, 2017 in Wyoming, Mich. (Photo: Cory Morse / AP)

Wyoming — Autopsy results are pending for a 6-month-old western Michigan boy who spent about two days in a car seat in his mother’s hot Wyoming apartment.

The Kent County medical examiner’s office says Tuesday that an autopsy was performed, but no cause of death has been determined for Noah Johnson.

A probable cause hearing on first-degree murder and child abuse charges is scheduled Wednesday for his 22-year-old mother, Lovily Johnson.

Noah was pronounced dead on arrival after she took him July 19 to a Grand Rapids hospital.

MLive.com and WOOD-TV have reported that he was left mostly unsupervised in the car seat since July 17 while his mother smoked marijuana and visited friends.

The apartment’s temperature was about 90 degrees a few hours after Noah was pronounced dead.

