Amor Ftouhi (Photo: Courtesy of the FBI.)

Detroit — The terror suspect accused in the stabbing of a police officer in June at Bishop International Airport was a follower of Osama bin Laden and cheered the Sept. 11 terror attacks, according to federal prosecutors.

Amor Ftouhi, a 49-year-old Tunisian national from Montreal, considers the United States an “enemy of Allah,” prosecutors wrote in a recent federal court filing. Prosecutors are trying to prevent the terror suspect from learning the identities of witnesses in the high-profile case.

Ftouhi also warned there are more “soldiers of Allah” coming to harm the U.S. and said his sole mission was to kill armed U.S. government employees, according to prosecutors who revealed extensive comments Ftouhi made to federal agents following the June 21 airport stabbing.

“(Ftouhi) asserted that his ‘mission’ was not over and that he would continue to kill police officers until he, himself, was killed,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jules DePorre wrote. “The defendant also threatened that he would kill the federal agents interviewing him if given the opportunity.”

Ftouhi is accused of stabbing Bishop airport police Lt. Jeff Neville with a 12-inch knife. The wounded officer has been released from the hospital.

A witness said Ftouhi walked up to the airport police officer, yelled “Allahu Akbar,” pulled out a knife, stabbed the officer in the neck and said, ‘You have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die,’ ” according to the federal criminal complaint against Ftouhi.

“(Ftouhi) told the interviewing agents that he had planned to kill the victim police officer and then take the officer’s gun to kill more police officers,” DePorre wrote. “The defendant also told agents that he hoped the officer was going to die.”

Ftouhi is being held without bond pending a Jan. 16 trial in Flint.

Defense lawyer Joan Morgan wants to compel the government to provide contact information and identify witnesses interviewed by investigators.

“The absence of this information will stack the deck against the defense in preparing for trial,” Morgan wrote in a court filing Tuesday.

Prosecutors are fighting Ftouhi’s request, saying safety concerns exist in the terrorism case.

“The government has reasonably drawn the line at turning over information that compromises the safety and privacy of individuals who have spoken to law enforcement about (Ftouhi’s) gruesome attack,” DePorre wrote.

